Shilpa Shetty celebrates 2nd birthday of her daughter Samisha: See pics

Shilpa Shetty celebrates 2nd birthday of her daughter Samis: See pics

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty has posted some adorable photos from the birthday party of her daughter, Samisha, making fans gush over the toddler.

The 46-year-old actor and her husband Raj Kundra hosted a birthday party for their daughter on Tuesday. Apart from Shilpa, Raj and their nine-year-old son Viaan, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Sunanda Shetty and other family members were part of the celebrations.

Amid all, the Dhadkan actor turned to Instagram and gave glimpses of the event.

Sharing the clips Shilpa, wrote, “Thank you @kefiwrappersanddecor for making it so special for Samisha's second birthday" and "Thank you so much for the yummy cake.”

The birthday celebration took place in a garden decorated with a tiny tent, teddy bears, and pink, golden, and white balloons. 'Welcome to Samisha's Teddy Land,' a sign near the tent read . Near Samisha's tent, a birthday cake with teddy bears, flowers, and chocolate sticks was also visible.

