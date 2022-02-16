 
Wednesday Feb 16 2022
Julia Fox fame rises by 100% on Google after dating Kanye West

Wednesday Feb 16, 2022

Julia Fox is going to be a rich woman after all the attention she got from Kanye West's romance, sources tell Daily Mail.

Otherwise a budding actress, Kanye's relationship has definitely made Fox jump the career ladder, increasing her Google searches by almost 100%

Experts predict that Fox's popularity would allow her to now charge $100,000 for every public appearance and $50,000 for paid social media collaborations.

Not to mention, her followers on Instagram have risen to 1.2 million in just a month. While the progress is impressive, it is not sustainable as it only puts Fox under pressure to outperform herself in the coming months

Prof Jonathan Shalit OBE, Chairman of InterTalent Rights Group, told MailOnline: "Kanye's dating of Julia for a short while has catapulted her stardom and earning power from hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars."

He added: "The association with Kanye is the best thing ever for Julia's career. She was not totally the star that the association with Kanye has made her."

'His using of Julia to get back at Kim Kardashian has won her a massive vote! She'll get a fee of around $100,000 to attend an event and, for Instagram posts, $50,000 a time," Jonathan added.

"Kanye will certainly have bumped her by 50% - but she will need to do something tangible this year to avoid the Kanye spark fading away."

