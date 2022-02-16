Alia Bhatt spills if Madhuri Dixit was her inspiration for ‘Dholida’

Alia Bhatt opens up on her song ‘Dholida’ from her upcoming movie, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Amid all, the actor has recently commented about her song Dholida and whether she drew inspiration for her dance performance from Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, and Deepika Padukone.

During her recent conversation with Koimoi, the Highway actor revealed that though the actors have been a huge source of inspiration to her, she never compared herself 'to any of these actresses'.

Alia said, "This film in totality was a very different film. So I was never comparing myself to any of these actresses who have done fantastic work. And they have been a huge source of inspiration for me otherwise yes but in this particular character it was not about just dancing for the camera. There's a story to the song and to every song that you will see in the film which is very unlike what sir has done recently. Of course, there's a story even in his previous films but there is a typical Sanjay Leela Bhansali song. Sir has sort of changed that mould for himself as well."

She went on to say, "Whenever you think it's going a certain way, he will totally take you off that track and say 'No it's actually like this'. So what he's trying to do even with this film is it's more about a character, it's about the journey of the character. So even the song and the way she's dancing, she's dancing in character. I can't suddenly leave the character because then when you're watching the flow of the film, you'll leave the film. So I didn't have the thing of comparison in any way because it was like what matters to me is 'How do I dance as Gangubai and how do I make that different? And that's what will make my songs different from one another'."

Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to release on February 25.