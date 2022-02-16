 
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt spills if Madhuri Dixit was her inspiration for ‘Dholida’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 16, 2022

Alia Bhatt opens up on her song ‘Dholida’ from her upcoming movie, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
Alia Bhatt opens up on her song ‘Dholida’ from her upcoming movie, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Amid all, the actor has recently commented about her song Dholida and whether she drew inspiration for her dance performance from Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, and Deepika Padukone.

During her recent conversation with Koimoi, the Highway actor revealed that though the actors have been a huge source of inspiration to her, she never compared herself 'to any of these actresses'.

Alia said, "This film in totality was a very different film. So I was never comparing myself to any of these actresses who have done fantastic work. And they have been a huge source of inspiration for me otherwise yes but in this particular character it was not about just dancing for the camera. There's a story to the song and to every song that you will see in the film which is very unlike what sir has done recently. Of course, there's a story even in his previous films but there is a typical Sanjay Leela Bhansali song. Sir has sort of changed that mould for himself as well."

She went on to say, "Whenever you think it's going a certain way, he will totally take you off that track and say 'No it's actually like this'. So what he's trying to do even with this film is it's more about a character, it's about the journey of the character. So even the song and the way she's dancing, she's dancing in character. I can't suddenly leave the character because then when you're watching the flow of the film, you'll leave the film. So I didn't have the thing of comparison in any way because it was like what matters to me is 'How do I dance as Gangubai and how do I make that different? And that's what will make my songs different from one another'."

Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to release on February 25.

More From Showbiz:

Boman Irani all set to make directorial debut this year

Boman Irani all set to make directorial debut this year
Shilpa Shetty celebrates 2nd birthday of her daughter Samisha: See pics

Shilpa Shetty celebrates 2nd birthday of her daughter Samisha: See pics
Bappi Lahiri demise: Bollywood mourn the loss of 'Disco King'

Bappi Lahiri demise: Bollywood mourn the loss of 'Disco King'
Ranveer Singh reacts to Deepika Padukone's performance in ‘Gehraiyaan’

Ranveer Singh reacts to Deepika Padukone's performance in ‘Gehraiyaan’
Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69 in Mumbai

Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69 in Mumbai

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ song ‘Jab Saiyaan’ is out! Alia Bhatt-Shantanu romance in love ballad

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ song ‘Jab Saiyaan’ is out! Alia Bhatt-Shantanu romance in love ballad
Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput showers love on him post Valentine’s Day

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput showers love on him post Valentine’s Day
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to jet off to Spain for 'Pathan' shooting

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to jet off to Spain for 'Pathan' shooting
Intimacy is not the selling point of the film: Deepika Padukone about 'Gehraiyaan'

Intimacy is not the selling point of the film: Deepika Padukone about 'Gehraiyaan'
Shahid Kapoor announces release date of ‘Jersey’

Shahid Kapoor announces release date of ‘Jersey’
Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha turns 2, ‘Thank you for filling our hearts with love’

Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha turns 2, ‘Thank you for filling our hearts with love’
Arjun Kapoor pulls Malaika Arora’s leg in latest post, leaves fans in awe

Arjun Kapoor pulls Malaika Arora’s leg in latest post, leaves fans in awe

Latest

view all