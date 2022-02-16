Queen Elizabeth releases special fragrance ‘just for dogs’: ‘Coastal Walks’

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly been churning out goods and special products to boost sales after a staggering revenue decline that occurred during the first two years of the covid-19 pandemic.

It appears the next product on her eye line is a fragrance for dogs, and it reportedly makes them smell of ‘coastal walks’.

This new and “rich, musky scent with citrus notes of bergamot” has been created following the Queen’s decision to bottle Buckingham Palace Heather Honey in the Royal Collection Shop.

The fragrance is being sold for almost £9.99 Sandringham Estate in Norfolk gift shop.

It will also be branded as “unisex” and ‘long-lasting” for both “male and female dogs.”

News of its release has been brought to light by The Sun and the Queen’s official site dubs it Sandringham Estate in Norfolk and is also available on their official website.

The fragrance is also available in the Sandringh Am Happy Hound gift box for £45.00.

According to the website’s description, “The Sandringham Happy Hound Gift Box is the ideal present for dog lovers and their furry friends.”



“Keep your pooches entertained with our embroidered tweed dog bone toy and let them enjoy some delicious handmade dog treats; our game bone treats are made with venison from the Sandringham Estate. Also included is our special dog shampoo which is made is also Norfolk made.”

