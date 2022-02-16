 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth releases special fragrance ‘just for dogs’: ‘Coastal Walks’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 16, 2022

Queen Elizabeth releases special fragrance ‘just for dogs’: ‘Coastal Walks’
Queen Elizabeth releases special fragrance ‘just for dogs’: ‘Coastal Walks’

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly been churning out goods and special products to boost sales after a staggering revenue decline that occurred during the first two years of the covid-19 pandemic.

It appears the next product on her eye line is a fragrance for dogs, and it reportedly makes them smell of ‘coastal walks’.

This new and “rich, musky scent with citrus notes of bergamot” has been created following the Queen’s decision to bottle Buckingham Palace Heather Honey in the Royal Collection Shop.

Queen Elizabeth releases special fragrance ‘just for dogs’: ‘Coastal Walks’

The fragrance is being sold for almost £9.99 Sandringham Estate in Norfolk gift shop.

It will also be branded as “unisex” and ‘long-lasting” for both “male and female dogs.”

News of its release has been brought to light by The Sun and the Queen’s official site dubs it Sandringham Estate in Norfolk and is also available on their official website.

The fragrance is also available in the Sandringh Am Happy Hound gift box for £45.00.

According to the website’s description, “The Sandringham Happy Hound Gift Box is the ideal present for dog lovers and their furry friends.”

Queen Elizabeth releases special fragrance ‘just for dogs’: ‘Coastal Walks’

“Keep your pooches entertained with our embroidered tweed dog bone toy and let them enjoy some delicious handmade dog treats; our game bone treats are made with venison from the Sandringham Estate. Also included is our special dog shampoo which is made is also Norfolk made.”

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-Lamar Odom vows to ‘try damndest’ to win her back

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-Lamar Odom vows to ‘try damndest’ to win her back
Prince Andrew 'donation' dubbed 'bloody money' to block truth about sex scandal

Prince Andrew 'donation' dubbed 'bloody money' to block truth about sex scandal
Britney Spears’ former penthouse goes on sale for THIS stunning amount

Britney Spears’ former penthouse goes on sale for THIS stunning amount

Prince Andrew should lose 'Duke of York' title, demands York city

Prince Andrew should lose 'Duke of York' title, demands York city
Disney World set to allow vaccinated visitors to ditch masks indoors

Disney World set to allow vaccinated visitors to ditch masks indoors
US Olympian Simone Biles gets engaged on Valentine’s Day

US Olympian Simone Biles gets engaged on Valentine’s Day
Kanye West clearly going through something that supersedes logic, says Bethenny Frankel

Kanye West clearly going through something that supersedes logic, says Bethenny Frankel
Wendy Williams battles Wells Fargo mental sanity suit with ex-husband’s legal counsel

Wendy Williams battles Wells Fargo mental sanity suit with ex-husband’s legal counsel
Kim Kardashian's fans await her response to Kanye West latest post

Kim Kardashian's fans await her response to Kanye West latest post
BTS to perform in South Korea for first time since coronavirus began

BTS to perform in South Korea for first time since coronavirus began
Bob Saget's family files suit to prevent star’s death records release

Bob Saget's family files suit to prevent star’s death records release
Julia Fox fame rises by 100% on Google after dating Kanye West

Julia Fox fame rises by 100% on Google after dating Kanye West

Latest

view all