Wednesday Feb 16 2022
Nickelodeon announces ‘SpongeBob Squarepants’ spinoff films

Wednesday Feb 16, 2022

SpongeBob Squarepants spinoff films are in the works at Paramount Plus and Nickelodeon
‘90s kids are in for a treat because several new SpongeBob Squarepants spinoff films are in the works at Paramount Plus and Nickelodeon, Variety has confirmed.

The exciting news was announced on February 15 at the ViacomCBS investor day presentation where the streaming platform shared that Nickelodeon and Nickelodeon Animation will be producing the upcoming SpongeBob films.

The latest offerings include three SpongeBob Squarepants spinoff films based on different Bikini Bottom characters, with the first set to release on Paramount Plus in 2023.

In addition to these three, another SpongeBob film is in the works, which will reportedly get a theatrical release.

Talking about the exciting new offerings, Brian Robbins, chief content officer at Paramount Plus, said, “As we’ve known with Nickelodeon’s long-standing success, the kids and family audience is incredibly loyal… So, we’re doubling down on giving them what they want by expanding the universes of the characters they love the best.”

