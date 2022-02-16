Faisal Kapadia has exciting ‘fan moment’ with Coldplay’s Chris Martin: See

Faisal Kapadia had an incredible fan moment with Coldplay’s Chris Martin in Dubai on Tuesday

Former Strings frontman Faisal Kapadia had an incredible fan moment with Coldplay’s Chris Martin in Dubai on Tuesday, February 15, at a party following the band’s performance at the Dubai Expo 2020.

Taking to Instagram to share his excitement, Kapadia wrote, “Never, ever, EVER in my wildest dreams did I imagine THIS moment.”

He went on to try and further pen down his exhilaration, writing, “Chris Martin. Coldplay After Party. Dubai. What. a . Fan. moment. What. An. Experience.”





Not only did Kapadia meet up the global superstar Martin, but he also managed to have a conversation with him about Pakistan and his fellow Pakistani stars!

“And the icing on the cake, my brief conversation about Pakistan, Amjad Sabri saab, Coke Studio, and Strings. I still can’t get over it,” shared Kapadia.

Naturally, Kapadia’s Instagram post was met with much enthusiasm, with musician Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan (aka Zulfi), writing, “Yaar. Maza aagya ye dekh ke,” and his former bandmate Bilal Maqsood commenting, “Whattttt!”