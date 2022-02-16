‘Death On The Nile’: Ali Fazal shares his experience of working with Gal Gadot

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal has been bestowed with golden opportunities to work with Hollywood’s most prominent figures.



After working on his latest movie, Death On The Nile directed by Kenneth Branagh the 35-year-old actor spoke up about his experience of working with Gal Gadot and others in the film.

Talking to IANS, Ali said: "It was too much fun. It was lots of fun. She (Gadot) was very sweet. I think most of the actors were very sweet and gentle... Very giving actor herself (Gadot) and easy to talk to."

The 35-year-old actor also revealed how Branagh, who is also directing the film, broke the ice on set for everyone.

"Also, because Kenneth made sure that he broke the ice for all of us on day one. I think that was really sweet. So, we got to know each other. I remember he would play these very weird, interesting quiz games and some other games that he would keep playing with us so that we could all get to know each others's work and each other in other ways. So it became on big party in the end of it," Ali added.

To note, Ali will be seen essaying the role of Gal's cousin and is also one of the suspects in the film, which tells the tale of a perfect couple's honeymoon on a cruise. Things start to go wrong after a murder takes place on the ship.

Apart from Gadot and Ali, the film also stars five-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh, Armie Hammer, Margot Robbi, Tom Bateman,Letitia Wright, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, and Rosie Leslie among many others.