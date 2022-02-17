 
Thursday Feb 17 2022
Alia Bhatt 'even speaks like Gangubai' at home, complains beau Ranbir Kapoor

Thursday Feb 17, 2022

Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali presented their film Gangubai Kathiawadi at the Berlin International Film Festival on Wednesday.

After the screening, the proud director quipped that Alia has been method acting to do justice to the role and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor to, complains that she speaks like Gangubai at home.

"I think she's become more Gangubai than Alia in real life. Her boyfriend complains about her speak like Gangubai at home. It's just completely becoming one with the character."

Talking about Alia Bhatt's performance in track Dholida, Bhansali recalled he was stunned to see how she went into a trance to channel her inner Gangubai.

 “I didn't know Alia was such a good dancer. When she danced in Dholida, I thought here was an actor who finally transcended. It's a very gooseflesh moment for me to even talk about it and think about it – that you transcend where you are, you forget all space, you forget where you are, you forget who's in front of you, cameras, what you look like, what you feel."

"She just became one with that character and expressed all her angst and all that she had gone through in that one song. It's a song that I will take to my grave. If there is any shot that I want to be played when I breathe my last – it would be Alia doing that shot because it is completely the best thing that I have seen an actor do in a very, very long time,” he added. 

