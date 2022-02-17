Judge issues verdict over plea to block death records of Bob Saget: report

The Orange County Circuit Court Judge Vincent Chiu has officially delivered his verdict regarding the bid to seal off any records associated with Bob Saget’s, 65, unfortunate passing.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the judge’s verdict comes after having weighed the family’s “legitimate privacy interest against the public’s claim for disclosure.”

The court documents detailing intentions reads, “Plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm in the form of severe mental pain, anguish and emotional distress if the requested temporary injunction is not granted.”

Currently, the order will remain in effect up until the court makes its official verdict near the end of the session.

The last update offered to fans on Saget’s passing revealed that he died because of “blunt head trauma” which occurred following an apparent but “unwitnessed fall” at the Ritz Carlton, on 9 January.

The actor’s skull fracture was so severe that one doctor even speculated that it might have occurred following a major attack by something like a baseball bat, or a fall off several stories’.