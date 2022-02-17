 
Thursday Feb 17 2022
Julia Fox believed Kanye West would 'pick' her over his children: Azealia Banks

Thursday Feb 17, 2022

Julia Fox is being thrashed by rapper Azealia Banks after Kanye West breakup.

It all began when Banks called Fox a 'low-rate escort' who wanted to be with Kanye West for the money.

"We already know the tea Foolia! [You] came to Miami looking for work, [the] same lawyer was in contract with Ye and it was a weak PR stunt from the jump," the rapper alleged.

"What did you hustle him for?" Banks asked Fox. "A bag and some Lucien's? You absolutely did not come up because if this is how women who 'always date billionaires' behave when s**t goes south, threatening tell-all books... You can kiss your days as a low-rate escort goodbye, sis."

She added: "The things you have made public in regards to your drug abuse (s**t he probably had no clue about in the beginning) are not what he needs associated with him in any custody battle that may arise in court during divorce proceedings."

Banks then called Julia a "liability," adding that "the fact [she] thought [Kanye would] pick [her] over his children just reeks of entitlement, a lack of any real motherly instinct, and proves that [she is] in fact, a woman child."

