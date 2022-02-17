 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Ananya Panday says her dad Chunky Panday owns Bappi Lahiri for his career

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 17, 2022

Ananya Panday says her dad Chunky Panday owns Bappi Lahiri for his career
Ananya Panday says her dad Chunky Panday owns Bappi Lahiri for his career

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday recently shed light on her father Chunky Panday’s relationship with singer Bappi Lahiri who passed away on Tuesday night in Mumbai at the age of 69.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the Liger actor shared that her father credited the late singer for his career.

Ananya said, “We all are fans of his music. We feel like the industry has lost its golden charm. My dad always credits Bappi Da (for) giving him his career because he has composed my dad’s most iconic songs, be it Laal Dupatte Wali or Tutak Tutak. So my dad has such fond memories with him, and we will all miss him. But his music will live forever.”

Earlier, Chunky had shared several throwback pictures with the late singer on his Instagram and paid tribute to him. He wrote, "I will miss you so much, my Dearest Bappi Da. Your Music will live with us Forever and ever. Thank you for making all our lives so melodious."

  

More From Showbiz:

Tom Hanks son admits he did not have a ‘strong male role model’ growing up

Tom Hanks son admits he did not have a ‘strong male role model’ growing up
Amitabh Bachchan pens emotional tribute to Bappi Lahiri; ‘his songs shall remain eternal’

Amitabh Bachchan pens emotional tribute to Bappi Lahiri; ‘his songs shall remain eternal’
Bappi Lahiri funeral: India bids farewell to the ‘Disco King’

Bappi Lahiri funeral: India bids farewell to the ‘Disco King’
Ajay Devgn kick-starts shooting for ‘Drishyam 2’

Ajay Devgn kick-starts shooting for ‘Drishyam 2’
Farhan Akhtar to have ‘intimate’ traditional wedding before 21st Feb

Farhan Akhtar to have ‘intimate’ traditional wedding before 21st Feb
Alia Bhatt ‘ran out’ of Bhansali’s office after Gangubai Kathiawadi script narration

Alia Bhatt ‘ran out’ of Bhansali’s office after Gangubai Kathiawadi script narration
Alia Bhatt 'even speaks like Gangubai' at home, complains beau Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt 'even speaks like Gangubai' at home, complains beau Ranbir Kapoor
Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt's new film shows rise of rights defender in Berlinale premiere

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt's new film shows rise of rights defender in Berlinale premiere
Sonya Hussyn surprises parents with a house, see emotional video HERE

Sonya Hussyn surprises parents with a house, see emotional video HERE
Death On The Nile: Ali Fazal shares his experience of working with Gal Gadot

Death On The Nile: Ali Fazal shares his experience of working with Gal Gadot
Sanya Malhotra ‘physically felt pain’ of 'Love Hostel' lead characters

Sanya Malhotra ‘physically felt pain’ of 'Love Hostel' lead characters
Faisal Kapadia has exciting ‘fan moment’ with Coldplay’s Chris Martin: See

Faisal Kapadia has exciting ‘fan moment’ with Coldplay’s Chris Martin: See

Latest

view all