Thursday Feb 17 2022
Meghan Markle fans furious over Prince Andrew's 'return' to royal family

Thursday Feb 17, 2022

Meghan Markle fans have already begun fuming over speculation of Prince Andrew’s return to the royal family following his settlement deal.

Twitter users were quick to question over how long it would take for the publicly disgraced Duke of York to return "in the fold".

For the unversed, Prince Andrew was accused by Virginia Giuffre for allegedly sexually abusing her multiple times when she was just 17.

While he vehemently denied the claims, the prince was stripped of his royal and military patronages.

As of recently Prince Andrew and Virginia reached an out-of-court settlement speculated to be £12 million.

However, rumours have been rife that the deal could see Prince Andrew return to the royal family.

Some have also said that he will be where "they made Meghan stand" during this year’s Trooping the Colour in June.

One user wrote: “How long until the Royal Family slowly bring Prince Andrew back into the fold? Will Prince Andrew be on the balcony in June? Let’s wait and see.”

A user replied: “He'll (Andrew) be on the balcony, but not front and centre like years past. He'll be in the back where they made Meghan stand.”

While another commented: “He's a family member and still in the order of Ascension. So he may be in the nosebleed balcony seats, but he'll be there.”

