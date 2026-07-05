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Taylor Swift kept her promise as Greg James reveals wedding surprise

Greg also shared a sweet photo of himself and his wife, Bella Mackie from the reception

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 05, 2026

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Greg James revealed that he was present at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelces wedding
Greg James revealed that he was present at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding

Greg James has revealed that he attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding after the singer personally invited him during an interview.

The BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show confirmed he was among the guests lists at Swift's multimillion-dollar wedding reception after receiving a public invitation from the singer during an interview in October 2025.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, Greg revealed he had been at the star-studded event after fans wondered whether he made the guest list.

Sharing a photo of a slice of pizza, he joked: 'I am currently experiencing the world's greatest hangover and unable to reply to the hilarious number of messages I have received over the last 24hrs.

Greg James official Instagram account
Greg James official Instagram account

'But just&t to say: true to her word, of course the invitation arrived and I couldn't tell anyone. And oh my God, what an unbelievably brilliant night. I'm off for a nap.'

Sharing a further glimpse into the occasion, Greg also shared a sweet photo of himself and his wife, Bella Mackie, dressed up for the big day.

The invitation came at the end of a light-hearted BBC Radio 1 interview, in which Greg joked that he wanted to meet the NFL star, Taylor laughed that he'd get the chance at the wedding, telling him he was 'obviously' invited.

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