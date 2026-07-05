David, Victoria Beckham tend to 'ignore' Brooklyn Beckham request

Brooklyn Beckham, in a scathing social media post, lambasted parents for performative image

David and Victoria Beckham celebrated 27 years of marriage with heartfelt tributes.

But fans were quick to notice one detail that reignited speculation about their strained relationship with eldest son Brooklyn Beckham.

Despite reports that Brooklyn had asked his parents not to post about him, tag him on social media or contact him except through lawyers, the Beckhams once again put family at the center of their anniversary celebrations.

Sharing a series of photos spanning nearly three decades together, David wrote, "29 years together, 27 years married & you have given me everything I could ever wish for...our proudest achievement will always be our family. I love you & Happy Anniversary @victoriabeckham."

Victoria replied, "Happy anniversary. I love you so much," before posting her own tribute featuring a kiss on David's cheek.

Her caption read, "After 27 years of marriage, four amazing children and countless matching outfits, you're still my everything. Happy anniversary!! I love you so much."

The posts arrived against the backdrop of the family's widely reported rift with Brooklyn, who previously accused his parents of trying to "control" him, "ruin his relationship" with wife Nicola Peltz and "disrespected" her.

Neither David nor Victoria referenced the dispute directly.

Instead, they focused on celebrating their marriage and family, drawing warm messages from celebrity friends including Gordon Ramsay and Eva Longoria.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn and Nicola recently marked their engagement anniversary with romantic messages of their own.

Brooklyn called Nicola "my beautiful wife, and my whole heart," while the actress described him as "my best friend and my forever love wrapped in one."

For now, the Beckhams' anniversary posts sent one clear message: whatever is happening behind closed doors, family remains front and center in their public celebration.