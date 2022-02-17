 
Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz talk about their 'intense' audition for 'The Batman'

Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz recently shed light on their ‘intense' audition for the much-awaited film The Batman.

In a new Entertainment Weekly interview, the costars and director Matt Reeves reflected on their remarkable chemistry test together.

"The chemistry read was really intense," said Kravitz, 33, as per People. " Rob was wearing the Batsuit, and it was a proper camera test with the DP there and everything on a soundstage. It wasn't just reading lines in a room. So it was intimidating, to say the least."

While, Pattinson, 35, who was already casted at that point, said, "The first time I'd even said lines from the script was in Zoë's screen test. They had this idea that they wanted me to be taller at the beginning, so I basically had high-heeled sneakers on, and I'm tottering around in this strange Batman outfit."

Interestingly, Kravitz and Pattinson "really connected," according to Reeves, and "everyone could sense there was something really special between them."

Meanwhile, Robert's casting sparked a lot of discussions online, with many people claiming they couldn't envision him as Batman. However, the actor seems to have proved them all wrong considering the response the film's trailer and promos have received.

Previously, Reeves maintained that he was convinced Pattinson would be a good candidate for Batman after he watched the actor in the Safdie brothers' film, Good Time. The promos of The Batman have revealed that the film would depict a different side of Batman that has not been explored by filmmakers in the past. The film is all set to release in theatres on March 4.


