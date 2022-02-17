 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 17 2022
Matt Reeves to create ‘Batverse’ with Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’

Matt Reeves recently talked about his plans to create ‘Batverse’ with Robert Pattinson’s starrer The Batman.

The director shared the news in an interview with Entertainment Weekly and explained how The Batman is a separate entity and not a part of DCEU.

In light of that, “What I really wanted this movie to do was create a Batverse. You don’t do a story and go, ‘This is Chapter 1’ because you might not get to do Chapter 2."

"So, the story had to stand on its own. But the thing about it is that the Bat world is so rich with character that as you’re starting to come to an end, you can already start thinking about the next thing."

“Because the idea, of course, is that Gotham’s story never ends,” added Reeves.

The Dawn of the Planet of the Apes director is already working with two spin-offs with HBO Max, both will be based in the same universe. One is a series about the Penguin’s rise to power and the other is a drama about the Gotham City Police Department, both were announced in July 2020.

