Thursday Feb 17 2022
Sydney Sweeney recalls being told by director that she can never be on TV

Thursday Feb 17, 2022

Sydney Sweeney, who currently stars as Cassie Howard on Euphoria, revealed in an interview that she felt underestimated in the industry prior to landing the hit HBO drama.

In an interview with British GQ magazine, the 24-year-old actress said,“ A casting director told her that she would 'never be on TV' because she didn't have the 'right' appearance.”

"Now, I'm on some of the biggest TV shows in the world," Sweeney added with a smile.

While Sweeney did not go into detail but she did recollect a time when someone's mother tried to lecture her on the value of being loved.

“I’m a very active person. I get hurt. I get bruises. I get cuts,” Sweeney said. “I think I came back from laser tag, and I had rug burns all over my legs because I got really into it. And she sat me up on the counter and told me that no boy will ever love me if I have marks on my body. I told her, ‘well, I guess I’m just gonna have to love myself.’”

Certainly proving the critics wrong, Sweeney stars alongside Zendaya on Euphoria, which was renewed for a third season earlier this month amid its popular second season. The season 2 premiere has topped 14 million viewers across platforms, making it the most-watched episode of an HBO series on HBO Max.

