Friday Feb 18 2022
Friday Feb 18, 2022

Throwback video shows Queen running anxiously after Prince William to protect him

Queen Elizabeth went through a tough time after her son Prince Andrew and Prince Charles found themselves caught in controversies.

While Andrew was sued in the US for rapping a girl, Prince Andrew's charity also came under investigation over donations.

Royal fans have expressing sympathy with the monarch who they think deserves better for serving her country for seven decades.

As the UK prepares for the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth, royal fans are posting heart touching videos and photos of the monarch on social media.

A YouTuber, who keeps a close eye on matters related to the British royal family, on Thursday shared a throwback video of the Queen which shows her running after Prince William to ensure he is safe as he gets closer to a carriage.

"Look how cool she is as she rests herself in the final second. From Grandma back to Queen," wrote the influencer According2Taz.


