 
entertainment
Friday Feb 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Kris Jenner says having Wolf is like Stormi being born again: 'Amazing'

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 18, 2022

Kris Jenner says having Wolf is like Stormi being born again: Amazing
Kris Jenner says having Wolf is like Stormi being born again: 'Amazing'

Kris Jenner is spilling labor room details from when younger daughter Kylie Jenner gave birth.

Kylie welcomed second child, son Wolf, with boyfriend Travis Scott in February. Speaking about the 'amazing' joy of having her 11th grandchild, momager Kris confesses Wolf looks just like Stormi.

“When he came out, it was like Stormi being born again,” said Kris while speak to Ellen on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

“It was amazing. It was me, Kylie and Travis,” she further revealed.

Speaking about the hospital in which Wolf was born, the matriarch added: “They have rules and regulations now so you can only have so many people. Back in the day, I had like 15 people [in the room] when I was giving birth. It was like a party."

More From Entertainment:

Tom Holland 'fired' as bartender after manager found out celebrity status

Tom Holland 'fired' as bartender after manager found out celebrity status
'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev offers you special birthday message for 'only' £148

'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev offers you special birthday message for 'only' £148
Kris Jenner has hopes on Kendall Jenner to give her 12th grandchild

Kris Jenner has hopes on Kendall Jenner to give her 12th grandchild
Kanye West schools Pete Davidson for making jokes on his 'mental health'

Kanye West schools Pete Davidson for making jokes on his 'mental health'
Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie for selling jointly-owned French vineyard

Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie for selling jointly-owned French vineyard

Documentary series 'The Murdochs: Empire of Influence' will premiere on CNN+

Documentary series 'The Murdochs: Empire of Influence' will premiere on CNN+

Throwback video shows Queen running anxiously after Prince William to protect him

Throwback video shows Queen running anxiously after Prince William to protect him
Kanye West says Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga campaign is bitter sweet for him

Kanye West says Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga campaign is bitter sweet for him
Bella Hadid calls out India for banning hijab

Bella Hadid calls out India for banning hijab
Queen Elizabeth's nephew pictured with two women on Valentine's Day

Queen Elizabeth's nephew pictured with two women on Valentine's Day
Charles and Andrew's folly gifted anti-monarchists massive propaganda coup: Daily Mail

Charles and Andrew's folly gifted anti-monarchists massive propaganda coup: Daily Mail
Labour MP opposes govt's decision to spend £12 million on book about Queen Elizabeth

Labour MP opposes govt's decision to spend £12 million on book about Queen Elizabeth

Latest

view all