Friday Feb 18 2022
‘Bachchhan Paandey’ trailer is out! Akshay Kumar starrer offers full entertainment

Friday Feb 18, 2022

The wait is finally over!

The makers have officially released the first trailer of Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited film Bachchhan Paandey and the actor’s latest avatar of a gangster has left fans impressed.

The trailer, released on Friday, features the Khiladi of Bollywood in the titular role of a badass gangster. The over three-minute trailer begins with Myra Devekar (played by Kriti Sanon) who is an aspiring director and plans on to film a gripping gangster biopic with a real-life gangster, Bachchhan Paandey.


Apart from Akshay and Kriti, Bachchhan Pandey also star Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Sanjay Mishra, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi in key roles.

Bachchhan Paandey, directed by Farhad Samji, is Kriti’s second project with the Sooryavanshi actor after the 2019 film Housefull 4.

The film has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Bachchhan Paandey will release in theatres on 18th March 2022.

