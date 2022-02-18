 
Haroon Kadwani talks about 'weight' of being a star kid

'Ruposh' actor Haroon Kadwani talks about the 'weight' of being a star kid

Haroon Kadwani is opening up about the highs and lows of being a star kid in the film industry.

Speaking to Rabia Mughni over the success of his blockbuster telefilm, Ruposh, Haroon admits that he feels pressure to outperform because of his 'star kid' status.

"The pressure is immense," he begins before discussing the weight of living up to fan expectations. "People think it's easy for me, but I believe there is alot of weight on my shoulders or any other star kid's, but obviously I will only speak for myself."

He adds: "It has its pros and cons. My father can give me a chance once or twice, he cannot do it later on. End of the day, it's all about my talent. If you're talented and the audiences have accepted you with an open heart, then you do not need to worry."

Haroon then clapps back at keyboard critics who dub him a product of nepotism. "As of now, I'm sitting here to represent Ruposh, not as Abdullah Kadwani's son. I was Abdullah Kadwani's son two months ago as well, but today I'm here as an actor and I believe that is an achievement in itself."

He quips, "the term nepotism should actually mean 'an added weight' on your shoulder."

