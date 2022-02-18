 
entertainment
Friday Feb 18 2022
By
Reuters

Hollywood sign changed to ‘Rams House’ after Super Bowl victory

By
Reuters

Friday Feb 18, 2022

Hollywood sign changed to ‘Rams House’ after Super Bowl victory
Hollywood sign changed to ‘Rams House’ after Super Bowl victory

LOS ANGELES: The Los Angeles landmark Hollywood sign was temporarily altered to read "Rams House" in celebration of the hometown team's victory in Sunday's Super Bowl.

Crews had been working since Monday to cover the 50-foot-high (15.2-m) white letters sitting atop the city's Mount Lee, where a version of the iconic sign overlooking Southern California's film-and-television hub was first erected in 1923.

By early Wednesday the new phrase could be seen for miles around, but not everyone thought the alteration worked.

"I think they haven't done the best job," said Los Angeles resident Suzanne Pye.

"A couple of years ago, when they legalized marijuana here, two people snuck up in the middle of the night and changed it to Hollyweed," Pye said, referring to an incident in 2017. "And honestly, they did it in the middle of the night in a misty, dark time. They did more in two hours than these guys have done in three days. But it's fun."

Melissa Quintero, 33, visiting from Miami, said she had wanted to see the Hollywood sign, but she would come back.

"I came looking for the Hollywood sign, but it's not there right now, I guess, because there's a parade happening today," she said. "It's great, I mean, that they won the Super Bowl. ... It's pretty out here."

The Los Angeles Rams rallied late to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Sunday to deliver a Hollywood ending to the Super Bowl, securing the franchise's first championship since returning to the West Coast six years ago.

The sign was changed back later on Wednesday.

More From Entertainment:

Haroon Kadwani talks about 'weight' of being a star kid

Haroon Kadwani talks about 'weight' of being a star kid
J-Hope turns 28: BTS members shower love over the K-pop idol

J-Hope turns 28: BTS members shower love over the K-pop idol
Nick Cannon speaks out about ‘heavy guilt’ over baby Zen’s death

Nick Cannon speaks out about ‘heavy guilt’ over baby Zen’s death
Prince Andrew 'slapped' FBI with no cooperation over Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew 'slapped' FBI with no cooperation over Jeffrey Epstein
Kanye West says 'Donda 2' won’t be available on Spotify or Apple music

Kanye West says 'Donda 2' won’t be available on Spotify or Apple music
Khloé Kardashian and daughter True flaunt their love for the camera in latest selfies

Khloé Kardashian and daughter True flaunt their love for the camera in latest selfies
Taylor Swift is reportedly engaged to boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift is reportedly engaged to boyfriend Joe Alwyn
BTS’ J-Hope reveals impact of covid-19 on personal life: ‘I’m like everybody else’

BTS’ J-Hope reveals impact of covid-19 on personal life: ‘I’m like everybody else’
Courteney Cox says England is 'ground for ghosts' because of its history

Courteney Cox says England is 'ground for ghosts' because of its history
Julia Fox asks netizens to leave her alone after ‘Uncut Gems’ moment goes viral

Julia Fox asks netizens to leave her alone after ‘Uncut Gems’ moment goes viral
Michael Douglas on how his ‘famous parents’ helped him in movie business

Michael Douglas on how his ‘famous parents’ helped him in movie business
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson spark reconciliation rumours

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson spark reconciliation rumours

Latest

view all