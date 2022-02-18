 
Academy Awards make Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for nominees and guests

The Academy Awards have announced that nominees and guests at the 94th annual event will be required show proof of vaccination and two negative P.C.R. tests.

According to People, performers and presenters at the event, slated to take place at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles on March 27, will not be required to present proof of vaccination. 

However, they will undergo ‘rigorous testing’ prior to the show.

The announcement has been made in accordance with safety protocols issued by the Los Angeles County, a spokesperson told the New York Post on Thursday.

Moreover, physical distance and mask requirement also varied depending on the attendees’ seating.

Earlier last week, it was reported that the Academy will not be requiring proof of vaccination. Instead, it will only require a negative P.C.R. tests at the day of the event.

