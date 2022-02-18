 
Friday Feb 18 2022
Kristen Stewart ‘unaware’ of Prince Harry, Meghan’s move to California

Friday Feb 18, 2022

Kristen Stewart in a new interview revealed that she didn't know Prince Harry and Meghan had moved to California

Kristen Stewart may have played Prince Harry’s mom Diana in her latest film Spencer, but she’s apparently uninformed about his latest royal moves.

Talking to Vanity Fair in its latest Hollywood issue, Stewart revealed that she was unaware of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s move to California in 2020 after stepping down from their royal roles.

“That's so funny. I wonder where. I'm no better than anyone! Of course, I want to know,” she quipped.

When told that the royal couple now reside in Santa Barbara, the Seberg actress remarked, “That makes sense. It's really nice up there.”

Stewart, who recently notched an Academy Award nomination for playing Princess Diana in Pablo Larraine’s Spencer, also shared that she didn’t watch Harry and Meghan’s explosive tell-all with Oprah last year because of how ‘personal’ it felt to her at the time.

“It was almost too hot to touch in terms of how personal it was for me at that time,” said the actress. 

