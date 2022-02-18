 
entertainment
Friday Feb 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton broke THIS royal food rule which Queen strictly follows

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 18, 2022

File Footage


There is no doubt that the royal family leads a very disciplined life.

From rules, protocol, dress codes and more the Queen has the royal family following them strictly.

However, one of those rules seemingly was broken by Kate Middleton which related to disclosing her favourite food publicly.

The Queen strictly kept her food preferences private in order to prevent being served the same dish at every official engagement, according to Gordon Rayner, former royal correspondent for TheTelegraph.

"As one of her staff told me, ‘If she said she had a favourite meal she would never get served anything else," he said.

However, the Duchess of Cambridge seemingly broke this tradition as in 2018, on an official visit to Great Ormond Street Hospital, she candidly spoke about her love for olives and pasta.

"I used to eat lots and lots of olives when I was little as well," Kate revealed.

Royal correspondent Rebecca English later posted on Twitter : "The Duchess of Cambridge revealed today that her daughter, Princess Charlotte, loves olives and she encourages both her and Prince George to cook with her."

