Saturday Feb 19 2022
‘Too much photoshop!’ Nicole Kidman’s 'Vanity Fair' cover faces backlash

Saturday Feb 19, 2022

Nicole Kidman recently made a sizzling appearance on Vanity Fair’s 28th annual Hollywood Issue cover which is now receiving massive backlash for using too much photoshop.

The 54-year-old actor posed in a black mini skirt, designed by Miu Miu for the photoshoot of the latest issue. 

“Presenting our 28th annual Hollywood Issue, starring Academy Award nominee @NicoleKidman,” the magazine announced on Instagram.

“The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star has held the keys to Hollywood for decades, and her latest role as Lucille Ball clinched her a fifth Oscar nomination,” the caption of the post read.

However, netzines appeared unimpressed with Kidman’s photos as one user wrote, “The airbrushing on her face makes her look like another person that looks slightly like Nicole Kidman.”

“Barely looks like her!” another user commented.

Meanwhile, the Big Little Lies actor has been making headlines with Oscar nomination in Best Actress category.

“There's so much emotion attached to (the movie) that I didn't realize I was carrying,” the actor reacted to the nominations on The Views.

