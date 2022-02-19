 
Showbiz
Saturday Feb 19 2022
Ananya Panday is all set to begin shoot of 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' from March

Ananya Panday is all set to begin shoot of ‘ Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ from March
Ananya Panday is all set to begin shoot of ‘ Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ from March

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is reportedly gearing up to begin the shoot of her upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan from March, reported Pinkvilla.

In an exclusive conversation with the media outlet, Ananya opened up on the project. “We are so excited to be a part of this film, because the kind of film it is, I think it’s a very important message to come out right now, because it’s all about social media and the coming of the digital age, and how three friends navigate their lives through that,” she stated.

Ananya further added, “I think it's a very refreshing, relatable story with Excel and Tiger Baby backing it ofcourse with Zoya. I love the films they make. They always teach you something about life and it’s not even in that preachy way. I think it will be fun to see just a friendship film after really long.” They start filming in March.

Interestingly, this new project also reunites Ananya with her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi. “You know Sid and I, we have become really really good friends. We have a very honest relationship as well, where we can tell each other what we like, what we don’t like, we fight a lot but then we also love each other a lot. I feel I can really be myself around Sid, and I know he feels the same way and that kind of camaraderie really helps us act together as well,” Ananya concluded.

