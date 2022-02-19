 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 19 2022
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned Netlfix ‘could pull the plug’

Web Desk

Saturday Feb 19, 2022

Experts have issued a warning to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, believing their ongoing silence over the rumoured $100m (£72m) could cause major issues.

Mr Chase began by assuring fans that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s slowness to act or give updates regarding their Netflix deal isn’t a big red flag and admitted, "I don't think the lack of product so far is indicative of any distress. But there are always stresses and strains here.”

"Harry and Meghan want to do something that speaks to their particular desire to make a point and Netflix may not feel that that's something that's going to sell very well.”

Mainly since "They are interested ultimately in the financial benefit they can get out of this association. But not short term, because they are a deep pocket."

