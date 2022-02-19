Sarah Ferguson seen frazzled following Prince Andrew’s settlement

Sarah Ferguson has reportedly been on a scrambled frenzy very since news of Prince Andrew’s settlement became known because she has since been forced to become the glue that is holding her family together.

The Mail on Sunday’s Charlotte Griffiths brought this news forward, and according to Express UK, she feels Fergie’s main and only aim at the moment is "keeping her family together and keeping her daughters happy" because of the public backlash.

She was quoted saying, "Fergie has been working her socks off behind the scenes to keep everything calm and tranquil within her own family.”

"It has been unbelievably strenuous obviously for Andrew, who truly believes he should have kept his honorary titles. I gather that he flys into emotional moments, as you would if you're under this amount of pressure."

Before concluding she also added, "And Fergie is trying to keep the family together, that is her main purpose, and to keep her daughters happy."