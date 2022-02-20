Prince Harry urged to think of the Queen

Prince Harry has been slammed by TV presenter Kay Burley after his High Court legal battle over police protection had its first hearing.



The Duke of Sussex has asked for UK police protection for the UK visit as he he feels effectively in exile because his private security is not enough for a visit to his homeland.

The first hearing in the Duke of Sussex's claim against a Home Office decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family while in the UK took place at the High Court on Friday.



Harry's statement sparked furious debate online as he revealed protection issue was stopping him to return to the UK.



But Sky presenter Kay Burley suggested the Queen, 95, already has enough on her plate.

The Sky host tweeted: "Oh Harry, is your grandmother not having to deal with enough, young man."



Burley's post comes in the wake of Prince Andrew's civil sex assault case and the alleged cash-for-honours scandal that has engulfed Prince Charles's foundation.



The 95-year-old monarch's some fans have also expressed their concern at how the Queen will be handling successive crises rocking the family.

