Sunday Feb 20 2022
'What If non royal Harry wins his case against Home Office?'

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

What If non royal Harry wins his case against Home Office?

Prince Harry  is seeking a judicial review after the UK Home Office declined his request to pay himself for UK police protection.

Harry and wife Meghan lost their UK taxpayer-paid protection when they quit frontline royal duties in 2020 and moved to California.

The Duke of Sussex is receiving criticism from the British media and pro-monarchy royal experts for demanding security.

Commenting on the hearing the London's High Court, royal biographer Angela Levin said, "The UK has faults but tries to keep its citizens safe. It is an insult to say it doesn't."

She said, "We can't have one non royal demand personal security 24/7 while 100s of ex military men and women who fought in Afghanistan manage without. Special occasions are different. "

Angela added, "If the non royal Harry wins his case against the Home Office, will he be welcomed by his friends and family and charities who he says he wants to see."

Daily Mail also published a strongly worded editorial against Prince Harry for demanding police protection during his visits to the UK.

