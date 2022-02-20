Prince Andrew apologizes to daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice over Virginia Giuffre scandal

Prince Andrew has reportedly apologized to Queen Elizabeth and his own daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie over Virginia Giuffre scandal.



The Daily Mail, citing a source, reported the Duke of York has extended an apology to Queen and his daughters over the scandal as he realizes the seriousness of the matter and the 'the damage it has done to the monarchy.'

The source further says that Prince Andrew fears that the young children of Princess Beatrice, 33 and Eugenie, 31 may have to grow up hearing about the case.

Earlier, there were reports that he secretly discussed with Queen his future role in the royal family after Virginia settlement last week.

Prince Andrew has been visiting the Queen at Windsor Castle every night last week to discuss his future role.

He and his longtime accuser Virginia Giuffre settled the assault lawsuit for an undisclosed sum last week.