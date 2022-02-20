 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew apologizes to daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice over Virginia Giuffre scandal

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

Prince Andrew apologizes to daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice over Virginia Giuffre scandal
Prince Andrew apologizes to daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice over Virginia Giuffre scandal

Prince Andrew has reportedly apologized to Queen Elizabeth and his own daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie over Virginia Giuffre scandal.

The Daily Mail, citing a source, reported the Duke of York has extended an apology to Queen and his daughters over the scandal as he realizes the seriousness of the matter and the 'the damage it has done to the monarchy.'

The source further says that Prince Andrew fears that the young children of Princess Beatrice, 33 and Eugenie, 31 may have to grow up hearing about the case.

Earlier, there were reports that he secretly discussed with Queen his future role in the royal family after Virginia settlement last week.

Prince Andrew has been visiting the Queen at Windsor Castle every night last week to discuss his future role.

He and his longtime accuser Virginia Giuffre settled the assault lawsuit for an undisclosed sum last week.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew visited Queen Elizabeth at Windsor secretly: Here’s why

Prince Andrew visited Queen Elizabeth at Windsor secretly: Here’s why
Cristiano Ronaldo recalls 'click moment' with pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo recalls 'click moment' with pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez
Dua Lipa ditches management company 'nine days before tour' over money row

Dua Lipa ditches management company 'nine days before tour' over money row
Andrew Garfield says 'world stopped making sense' when he lost mother

Andrew Garfield says 'world stopped making sense' when he lost mother
'Empire' actress Lindsey Pearlman found dead after being reported missing

'Empire' actress Lindsey Pearlman found dead after being reported missing
Kanye West opposes daughter Chicago looking like a 'grown up' with makeup

Kanye West opposes daughter Chicago looking like a 'grown up' with makeup
Jeffrey Epstein ally Jean-Luc Brunel found dead in French prison

Jeffrey Epstein ally Jean-Luc Brunel found dead in French prison
Prince Harry, Duke of York: Locals want Prince Andrew stripped of York title

Prince Harry, Duke of York: Locals want Prince Andrew stripped of York title

Rapper 50 Cent celebrates friendship with Eminem

Rapper 50 Cent celebrates friendship with Eminem
Virginia Giuffre reacts to suicide of Jean-Luc Brunel who spent time at Epstein’s home with Andrew

Virginia Giuffre reacts to suicide of Jean-Luc Brunel who spent time at Epstein’s home with Andrew
Video corroborates Prince Harry's claim about security in UK?

Video corroborates Prince Harry's claim about security in UK?
'What If non royal Harry wins his case against Home Office?'

'What If non royal Harry wins his case against Home Office?'

Latest

view all