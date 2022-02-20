Prince Andrew mocked with nursery rhyme after sex scandal humiliation

Prince Andrew is being ridiculed by Palace aides for a u-turn in his statements about Virginia Giuffre over the years.



As per The Sunday Times, the 62-year-old has been a subject to a scathing new version of a famous nursery rhyme.

“The grand old Duke of York, he had 12 million quid," they say.

"He gave it to someone he’d never met, for something he never did.”

In 2019, Andrew, told BBC that he has absolutely 'no recollection' of meeting Virginia Giufree, his rape accuser. In 2022, the Duke has decided to settle out of court ahead during civil lawsuit over rape allegations by Ms Giuffre.

Sources close to Andrew add that there is “genuine regret he was ever involved with Epstein" the paedo tycoon.



They added: “He is remorseful, particularly about the impact it has had on his mother and his family.”