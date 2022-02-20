 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew mocked with nursery rhyme after sex scandal humiliation

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

Prince Andrew is being ridiculed by Palace aides for a u-turn in his statements about Virginia Giuffre over the years.

As per The Sunday Times, the 62-year-old has been a subject to a scathing new version of a famous nursery rhyme.

“The grand old Duke of York, he had 12 million quid," they say.

"He gave it to someone he’d never met, for something he never did.”

In 2019, Andrew, told BBC that he has absolutely 'no recollection' of meeting Virginia Giufree, his rape accuser. In 2022, the Duke has decided to settle out of court ahead during civil lawsuit over rape allegations by Ms Giuffre.

Sources close to Andrew add that there is “genuine regret he was ever involved with Epstein" the paedo tycoon.

They added: “He is remorseful, particularly about the impact it has had on his mother and his family.”

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth finally gets exciting news days after Prince Andrew settled Virginia Giuffre lawsuit

Queen Elizabeth finally gets exciting news days after Prince Andrew settled Virginia Giuffre lawsuit
Alec Baldwin ‘under threat’ as ‘Rust’ victim’s family slaps lawsuit

Alec Baldwin ‘under threat’ as ‘Rust’ victim’s family slaps lawsuit
Queen keeps mum as 'disgraced' son Prince Andrew turns 62

Queen keeps mum as 'disgraced' son Prince Andrew turns 62
Jesy Nelson gets close to a model who was convicted for drug dealing

Jesy Nelson gets close to a model who was convicted for drug dealing
Meghan Markle's pet name for Prince Harry mocked on TV

Meghan Markle's pet name for Prince Harry mocked on TV
Billie Eilish sets Madison Square on fire during ‘Happier Than Ever’ tour: see pics

Billie Eilish sets Madison Square on fire during ‘Happier Than Ever’ tour: see pics
Prince Andrew could have Oprah sit-in like Harry after sex scandal shame

Prince Andrew could have Oprah sit-in like Harry after sex scandal shame
Prince Andrew apologizes to daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice over Virginia Giuffre scandal

Prince Andrew apologizes to daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice over Virginia Giuffre scandal
Kanye West says Kris Jenner 'godless' boyfriend made Kim Kardashian 'liberal'

Kanye West says Kris Jenner 'godless' boyfriend made Kim Kardashian 'liberal'
Prince Andrew visited Queen Elizabeth at Windsor secretly: Here’s why

Prince Andrew visited Queen Elizabeth at Windsor secretly: Here’s why
Cristiano Ronaldo recalls 'click moment' with pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo recalls 'click moment' with pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez
Dua Lipa ditches management company 'nine days before tour' over money row

Dua Lipa ditches management company 'nine days before tour' over money row

Latest

view all