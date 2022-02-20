 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt feeling ‘devastated’ with Angelina Jolie’s betrayal over winery resale: source

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

Brad Pitt feeling ‘devastated’ with Angelina Jolie’s betrayal over winery resale: source
Brad Pitt feeling ‘devastated’ with Angelina Jolie’s betrayal over winery resale: source

Actor Brad Pitt is reportedly devastated after finding out Angelina Jolie sold her stake from their winery as punishment.

Insiders from UsWeekly brought this news forward while speaking in a candid interview.

The source started by saying, "He assumed they’d work it out because she knows how important the winery is to him. When she sold it out from under him - out of the blue -, he was devastated."

"Brad had a passion for the business. It’s been a part of his life and she had no interest. [She sold her shares] just to punish him. She did it to hurt him."

For those unversed, the winery is one of Pitt’s passion projects and has been one he’s found great comfort in over the years, and it is due to this that the actor feels deeply betrayed by his ex-wife.

In the lawsuit documents submitted to the court, Pitt expressed the importance of the business, as well as his emotions. It reads, "Jolie consummated the purported sale without Pitt’s knowledge, denying Pitt the consent right she owed him and the right of the first refusal her business entity owed his."

"She sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval."

However, Jolie intended to be done with any projects or business ventures associated in any way with her ex-husband.

More From Entertainment:

Alec Baldwin purchases farmhouse retreat in Vermont amid ‘Rust’ scandal

Alec Baldwin purchases farmhouse retreat in Vermont amid ‘Rust’ scandal
Adriana Lima announces her pregnancy with a cute video

Adriana Lima announces her pregnancy with a cute video
Cate Blanchett set to receive Chaplin Award by Lincoln Center

Cate Blanchett set to receive Chaplin Award by Lincoln Center
Britain in a frenzy as Queen Elizabeth tests positive for covid-19

Britain in a frenzy as Queen Elizabeth tests positive for covid-19
Victoria’s Secret hires viral TikTok star Remi Bader as brand ambassador

Victoria’s Secret hires viral TikTok star Remi Bader as brand ambassador
Channing Tatum almost rejected ‘Magic Mike 3’ for THIS reason

Channing Tatum almost rejected ‘Magic Mike 3’ for THIS reason
Nick Cannon breaks silence over rumors of baby no. 9

Nick Cannon breaks silence over rumors of baby no. 9
Adele’s postponed residency is ‘set’ to reschedule this summer: reports

Adele’s postponed residency is ‘set’ to reschedule this summer: reports
Prince Harry would have talked about 'royal situation' to 'wise' Eugenie in US

Prince Harry would have talked about 'royal situation' to 'wise' Eugenie in US
‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff ‘House of the Dragon’ wraps filming

‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff ‘House of the Dragon’ wraps filming
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hint at returning to UK

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hint at returning to UK
Rihanna dazzles in casual outfit as she steps out with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna dazzles in casual outfit as she steps out with A$AP Rocky

Latest

view all