Brad Pitt feeling ‘devastated’ with Angelina Jolie’s betrayal over winery resale: source

Actor Brad Pitt is reportedly devastated after finding out Angelina Jolie sold her stake from their winery as punishment.

Insiders from UsWeekly brought this news forward while speaking in a candid interview.

The source started by saying, "He assumed they’d work it out because she knows how important the winery is to him. When she sold it out from under him - out of the blue -, he was devastated."

"Brad had a passion for the business. It’s been a part of his life and she had no interest. [She sold her shares] just to punish him. She did it to hurt him."

For those unversed, the winery is one of Pitt’s passion projects and has been one he’s found great comfort in over the years, and it is due to this that the actor feels deeply betrayed by his ex-wife.

In the lawsuit documents submitted to the court, Pitt expressed the importance of the business, as well as his emotions. It reads, "Jolie consummated the purported sale without Pitt’s knowledge, denying Pitt the consent right she owed him and the right of the first refusal her business entity owed his."

"She sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval."

However, Jolie intended to be done with any projects or business ventures associated in any way with her ex-husband.