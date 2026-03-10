Heeseung exit echoes Zayn Malik's 1D departure in same month

Zayn Malik left One Direction on March 25, 2015

ENHYPHEN singer Heeseung’s sudden departure has reminded internet of the same kind of incident that occurred 11 years ago with another boy band.

On March 10, the 24-year-old singer’s exit was confirmed by the band’s record label, BELIFT LAB.

According to them, the Korean singer has parted ways from the rock group to pursue his solo career.

After the new broke out, internet exploded with people recalling the time when Zayn Malik left One Direction suddenly, leaving fans shocked.

Fans have been pointing out that the two key singers left their bands in the month of March.

On March 25, 2015, the official Facebook account of One Direction revealed through a statement, “After five incredible years Zayn Malik has decided to leave One Direction.”

The band members were sad to see Zayn go, but they respected his decision.

The same thing happened with Heeseung as the record label mentioned that his other bandmates respect his decision and wish him luck for his future.

Social media is flooding with reactions as Heeseung’s exit from the band reminded them of Zayn’s departure from 1D.

One of the wrote, “2 main vocals left their group on the same day 11 years apart what in the conspiracy is this.”

Meanwhile, another penned, “Posting Zayn's departure 11 years ago after Heeseung's departure really breaks my heart.”

“Zayn leaving 1D 11 years ago today... and Heeseung dips from ENHYPEN same day? Universe is trolling main vocalists”, wrote a third internet user.

Following the exit of Malik, other One Direction members also parted ways in 2016 to pursue solo careers.