Hrithik Roshan grooves to ‘Senorita’ with Farhan Akhtar at his wedding: Watch

Hrithik Roshan turned Farhan Akhtar's wedding with Shibani Dandekar into a real life Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara moment as he grooved to the song Senorita from the stars’ famed 2011 movie.

A video from the wedding festivities is making rounds on the internet in which both the Bollywood A-listers can be seen flaunting their best moves to the track.

Roshan and Akhtar played the role of old friends Arjun and Imran in the film who reunite after a long time on a trip planned by their friend Kabir (played by Abhay Deol).



Moreover, another fan account shared a video of the groom dancing with his bride on the popular track Dil Chahta Hai, as they both made a perfect couple.

The ceremony was reportedly held at Javed Akhtar’s home on Saturday where many stars of media fraternity marked their presence including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidwani.

