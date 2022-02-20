 
Showbiz
Sunday Feb 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Hrithik Roshan grooves to ‘Senorita’ with Farhan Akhtar at his wedding: Watch

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

 
Hrithik Roshan grooves to ‘Senorita’ with Farhan Akhtar at his wedding: Watch
Hrithik Roshan grooves to ‘Senorita’ with Farhan Akhtar at his wedding: Watch 

Hrithik Roshan turned Farhan Akhtar's wedding with Shibani Dandekar into a real life Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara moment as he grooved to the song Senorita from the stars’ famed 2011 movie.

A video from the wedding festivities is making rounds on the internet in which both the Bollywood A-listers can be seen flaunting their best moves to the track.

Roshan and Akhtar played the role of old friends Arjun and Imran in the film who reunite after a long time on a trip planned by their friend Kabir (played by Abhay Deol).

Moreover, another fan account shared a video of the groom dancing with his bride on the popular track Dil Chahta Hai, as they both made a perfect couple.

The ceremony was reportedly held at Javed Akhtar’s home on Saturday where many stars of media fraternity marked their presence including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidwani.

More From Showbiz:

It’s a wrap! Taapsee Pannu finishes filming her upcoming film ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan’

It’s a wrap! Taapsee Pannu finishes filming her upcoming film ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan’
Netflix approves first original web series from Pakistan?

Netflix approves first original web series from Pakistan?

Deepika Padukone opens up about her character in ‘Gehraiyaan’

Deepika Padukone opens up about her character in ‘Gehraiyaan’
‘In trouble again as usual:’ Twinkle Khanna says she has ‘foot in the mouth disease'

‘In trouble again as usual:’ Twinkle Khanna says she has ‘foot in the mouth disease'

Kangana Ranaut warns about 'papa ki pari' Alia Bhatt's film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Kangana Ranaut warns about 'papa ki pari' Alia Bhatt's film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'
Atif Aslam breaks the internet with his musical tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar

Atif Aslam breaks the internet with his musical tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar
Qandeel Baloch murder case: key accused released from jail

Qandeel Baloch murder case: key accused released from jail
Shilpa Shetty shares inspiring note on ‘forgiveness’: See post

Shilpa Shetty shares inspiring note on ‘forgiveness’: See post
Anushka Sharma applauds Delhi man for being kind to injured stray dog :Watch

Anushka Sharma applauds Delhi man for being kind to injured stray dog :Watch
Ranveer Singh joins Machine Gun Kelly and others for NBA All-Star: Watch

Ranveer Singh joins Machine Gun Kelly and others for NBA All-Star: Watch
Ananya Panday is all set to begin shoot of 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ from March

Ananya Panday is all set to begin shoot of 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ from March
Farhan Akhtar, Shibani are officially married!: See Pics

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani are officially married!: See Pics

Latest

view all