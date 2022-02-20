J-Hope reminisces over his mixtape ‘Hope World’: ‘Those were the days’

J-Hope recently sat down for a chat and reminisced over the ‘sheer innocence’ in his feelings when making his mixtape Hope World.

J-Hope shared it all with Rolling Stone in a candid birthday cover story and even recalled his favourite moments of the entire process.

He began everything by admitting, “You know, looking back, I think it was really pure, innocent, and beautiful that I could do such music at those times. When I work on music right now, I have an opportunity to go back to those emotions and think, ‘Oh, those were the days’.”

“I think it really has a good influence on the music that I work on now. Through the mixtape, I learned a lot, and I think it really shaped the direction that I want to go in as an artist, as a musician.”

Before concluding he also added, “I’m really just grateful that so many people loved my mixtape. I am planning to keep on working on music and to try to show people a [style of] music unique to J-Hope.”