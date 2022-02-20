Adriana Lima announces her pregnancy with a cute video

Adriana Lima is on cloud nine as she is expecting her third child and first baby with her boyfriend Andre Lemmers.



The 40-year-old model shared her pregnancy news in her TikTok debut on Friday and since then the fans cannot stop gushing.

The video features footage of the many times the movie producer was able to record himself scaring Lima. "Andre likes to scare me … but today is payback!" she wrote before revealing a positive pregnancy test.

The former Victoria's Secret model then hands Lemmers the test while in bed, who appears noticeably surprised. Lima then shared a video of her ultrasound before announcing that her baby is due in "fall 2022."



For the unversed, Lima and Lemmers made their relationship red-carpet official last year at the Venice Film Festival in September. Earlier this week, the Brazilian model celebrated her boyfriend for Valentine's Day with a photo of the pair cozying up during a boat ride.

"My forever twin soul mate, Happy Valentines Day I LOVE YOU MORE THAN CHOCOLATE," she captioned the post.