Sunday Feb 20 2022
Idris Elba dishes on his dream to work with Adele post BRIT Awards

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

It must have been a fan boy moment for Idris Elba when he presented Adele the Album Of The Year at the BRITS as The Harder They Fall actor recently admitted that its his dream to work with the superstar. 

During his conversation with the Mirror, the Suicide Squad actor expressed, “If one day I make a record and Adele says, ‘I kind of like it’, I will definitely build up the courage and say, ‘Hey, Adele, you wanna do a collab?” 

“I think I have got to earn some more stripes before that happens,” he added.

On the professional front, the English actor is working in his film Luther.

During his conversation with Fox TV, Elba shared, “I am three-quarters of the way into the first Luther movie”.

“It has been a long time coming. It is dark. It is a tough film to make (but) I am in a good mood today because I have got a day off,” he added.

