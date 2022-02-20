Security forces kill five terrorists North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

A soldier standing guard in a mountainous area — AFP/File

ISPR says one soldier was also martyred during the IBO.

IBO was launched on report of presence of terrorists.

ISPR says Pakistan Army determined to eliminate terrorism.

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Five terrorists were killed and one soldier was martyred during an intelligence-based operation conducted by the security forces in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Sunday.

According to the military’s media wing, security forces had launched the operation after receiving reports related to the presence of terrorists in the area.

During the operation, the security forces and the terrorist got involved in an “intense exchange of fire” that led to the killing of the miscreants.

Four out of the five terrorists were identified as Habib Nawaz, Waheed Ullah, Abdur Rehman, and Muhammad Ullah. Meanwhile, the identification of the fifth terrorist is in progress, said the ISPR.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the hideout of the killed terrorists which include submachine guns, hand grenades and a large number of multiple calibre rounds,” the statement said.

The slain terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing, and kidnapping for ransom, it added.

On the other hand, the martyred soldier was identified as 28-year-old Sepoy Shabbir Ahmed, resident of Quetta. The ISPR said that the solider “fought gallantly” and inflicted casualties on the terrorists during the intense firefight.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” said the ISPR.