 
pakistan
Monday Feb 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Pakistan to become competitive in Winter Olympics: PM Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 21, 2022

Collage of a photo of PM Imran Khan and a screengrab from the video shared by the premier. Photo: Reuters/ Twitter/ @ImranKhanPTI
Collage of a photo of PM Imran Khan and a screengrab from the video shared by the premier. Photo: Reuters/ Twitter/ @ImranKhanPTI

  • PM Imran Khan shares video of children practising skiing at "newly discovered" site.
  • Video shows children skiing in picturesque landscape in Swat's Gabin Jabba area.
  • Says Pakistan would soon compete in Winter Olympics as Swati children have a place to practice skiing.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday shared a video of snow-covered lands of Gabin Jabba in Swat Pakistan, which he called a newly discovered site for skiing in the country.

The video showed children skiing in the picturesque landscape surrounded by snowy mountain tops and trees.

The premier predicted that Pakistan will soon become competitive in the Winter Olympics as the Swati children now have a place to practice skiing.

"This is a newly discovered skiing area in Gabin Jabba, Swat. Now that children are learning to ski in Swat, InshaAllah soon Pakistan will become competitive in Winter Olympics," PM Imran Khan wrote.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Imran Khan witnessed the inaugural ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 during his recent visit to China.

Among other athletes, Muhammad Karim from Gilgit-Baltistan was the only Pakistani athlete to participate in the Olympics.

The 26-year-old competed in the Alpine Skiing Slalom event. 

More From Pakistan:

Suisse secrets: Hundreds of Pakistanis included in Swiss bank leak

Suisse secrets: Hundreds of Pakistanis included in Swiss bank leak
Shehzad Roy wants PM Imran, Shaukat Tarin to waive tax on contraceptives

Shehzad Roy wants PM Imran, Shaukat Tarin to waive tax on contraceptives
Asif Zardari to call on Fazlur Rehman to discuss no-trust move today

Asif Zardari to call on Fazlur Rehman to discuss no-trust move today
Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count drops to lowest since January 8

Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count drops to lowest since January 8
Pakistan least expensive among 139 countries of world: Shaukat Tarin

Pakistan least expensive among 139 countries of world: Shaukat Tarin
Joint Action Committee rejects 'draconian PECA amendments'

Joint Action Committee rejects 'draconian PECA amendments'
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan lost for words after having 'great' PSL experience

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan lost for words after having 'great' PSL experience
Federal minister Mian Soomro's nephew meets Shahbaz Sharif

Federal minister Mian Soomro's nephew meets Shahbaz Sharif
Security forces kill five terrorists in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Security forces kill five terrorists in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Laws passed by PTI govt will be used against Imran and co in future: Maryam Nawaz

Laws passed by PTI govt will be used against Imran and co in future: Maryam Nawaz
President Arif Alvi signs PECA, elections amendment ordinances

President Arif Alvi signs PECA, elections amendment ordinances
Fazlur Rahman, Asif Zardari to discuss no-trust motion tomorrow: sources

Fazlur Rahman, Asif Zardari to discuss no-trust motion tomorrow: sources

Latest

view all