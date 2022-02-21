Pakistan to become competitive in Winter Olympics: PM Imran Khan

Collage of a photo of PM Imran Khan and a screengrab from the video shared by the premier. Photo: Reuters/ Twitter/ @ImranKhanPTI

PM Imran Khan shares video of children practising skiing at "newly discovered" site.

Video shows children skiing in picturesque landscape in Swat's Gabin Jabba area.

Says Pakistan would soon compete in Winter Olympics as Swati children have a place to practice skiing.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday shared a video of snow-covered lands of Gabin Jabba in Swat Pakistan, which he called a newly discovered site for skiing in the country.



The video showed children skiing in the picturesque landscape surrounded by snowy mountain tops and trees.

The premier predicted that Pakistan will soon become competitive in the Winter Olympics as the Swati children now have a place to practice skiing.

"This is a newly discovered skiing area in Gabin Jabba, Swat. Now that children are learning to ski in Swat, InshaAllah soon Pakistan will become competitive in Winter Olympics," PM Imran Khan wrote.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Imran Khan witnessed the inaugural ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 during his recent visit to China.

Among other athletes, Muhammad Karim from Gilgit-Baltistan was the only Pakistani athlete to participate in the Olympics.

The 26-year-old competed in the Alpine Skiing Slalom event.