Justin Trudeau wishes Queen ‘fast and full recovery’ from Covid

Monday Feb 21 2022
Monday Feb 21, 2022

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has wished Queen Elizabeth II ‘fast and full recovery’ from Covid-19.

Trudeau took to his official Twitter handle to wish the Queen after she tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

He tweeted, "My thoughts, and the thoughts of millions of Canadians, are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II today. We’re wishing her a fast and full recovery from COVID-19.”

Queen, 95 tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday but her symptoms are "mild" and she intends to continue with light duties at her Windsor Castle residence.

"Buckingham Palace confirm that the queen has today tested positive for Covid," a statement from the palace said.

"Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week," it said.

