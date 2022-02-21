 
entertainment
Monday Feb 21 2022
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spend ‘Favourite kind of Sunday’ together

Monday Feb 21, 2022

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to make fans gush over their amazing chemistry with adorable pictures on social media.

Priyanka and Nick have been keeping a low profile after welcoming their first child in January. 

Amid all, they stepped out on Sunday and shared a romantic picture from their outing despite the fact that they appear to be quite preoccupied with their parental responsibilities.

Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of their outing and wrote “My favourite kind of Sunday.” She is seen holding Nick Jonas' hand as he is driving a car.

For the unversed, the couple had announced the birth of their child via surrogacy on January 22 this year. They had shared a joint statement on their respective social media pages. It read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

