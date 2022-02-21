 
Courteney Cox says she 'looked really strange' post cosmetic treatment

Courtney Cox recently spilled the beans on getting cosmetic procedures as recalled ‘looking really strange’ after undergoing different treatments to fight looking older.

During her conversation with Sunday Times Style Magazine, the FRIENDS star recalled, “There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I'm looking older’ And I tried to chase that (youthfulness) for years.”

Cox expressed that she later realised that the injections are making her appear oddly different.

“And I didn't realise that, oh (expletive), I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now.,” she told the magazine.

The Scream actor also talked about posting her pictures on social media while staying unaffected by netizens’ strict scrutiny. 

She said, “The day you realise what your friends were talking about.”

“Because people would talk about me, I think. But there was a period where I went, "I've got to stop. That's just crazy,” she added.

Despite the unsatisfactory outcome of her previous treatment, the year-old actor admitted still trying out new products. 

“The scrutiny is intense, but I don't know if it could be more intense than what I put on myself,” she noted. “I will try anything.”

