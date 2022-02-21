Prince Harry, Meghan Markle threaten ‘black eye’ for more control over Netflix content

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle threaten Netflix with ‘black eye’ prospects in a bid to gain more control of the streaming giant’s content.



Media lawyer Barry Chase believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle utilized the oldest trick in the book to wrestle content control away and he told Express UK, "They will want to protect the substance of whatever message they want to convey. That's a little different from what an entertainment company is usually concerned about.”

"I would think that Harry and Meghan would have obtained more than the usual authority to control the actual content of what they're producing because the message would have been so important to them.”

"And they would have had the leverage to bargain for more content control than would usually be the case in productions. People normally can't do that.”

"Generally, if you want to produce for Netflix, Netflix holds the final content control hand - and they might formally with Harry and Meghan as well - but they certainly don't want to end up with a black eye.”

"Let's assume this is a four-year agreement or a five-year agreement with Harry and Meghan's output, they certainly don't want to get into a public spat over an attempt to control the content.”

Before concluding he claimed, "They would not want to have a spat that would inevitably spill out into the general press, over content control. So as a practical matter I think that Harry and Meghan have a lot of content control.”