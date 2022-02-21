Why Prince William isn't excited to become king

File Footage





While Prince William is set to eventually become king, it is said that he is not really excited over the prospect.

During the Queen’s 90th birthday celebration in 2016, the Duke of Cambridge, who is second in line after his father Prince Charles, spoke about the challenges that he believed existed in the monarch, with relevancy in particular.

"I think the royal family has to modernize and develop as it goes along, and it has to stay relevant. That's the challenge for me, how do I make the royal family relevant in the next 20 years' time?" he said.

He also went on to admit that when it came to ruling as king one day, he does not anticipate it in the way that many others would expect because it would obviously mean that his beloved family member, be it the Queen of Prince Charles, passed away.

"I certainly don’t lie awake at night waiting or hoping for it because it sadly means my family has moved on and I don’t want that," admitted William.