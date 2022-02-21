 
Kourtney's ex Scott Disick has feelings for Khloe Kardashian, compares her to Marilyn Monroe

Kourtneys ex Scott Disick has feelings for Khloe Kardashian, compares her to Marilyn Monroe

Scott Disick shared his feelings about Khloe Kardashian after she put her enviable figure and new blonde hairdo on display, comparing her to Marilyn Monroe. 

The American TV personality, 37, seemed to be a big fan of the late Hollywood legend as she channeled serious Marilyn vibes in the strapless gown and matching gloves.

The reality star looked strikingly similar to the legendary actor's all-pink look in the iconic 1953 film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

Kourtneys ex Scott Disick has feelings for Khloe Kardashian, compares her to Marilyn Monroe

Khloe's fans called her Marilyn Monroe of new era as she showcased her enviable figure in the Alex Perry dress, apparently showing her ex Tristan Thompson what he's missing. 

Scott Disick, the ex of her sister Kourtney Kardashian - and Keeping Up with the Kardashians co-star - simply commented: “Marilyn.”

Kourtney left a comment on her sister's picture, saying 'you better' while adding a brown heart emoji.

“Marylin Mon-Khlo, is that you?” one of her followers added. “Whoa so Marilyn,” another wrote.

Khloe’s famous friends were also quick to comment on how hot the mum-of-one looked in the photoshoot, with Vanessa Bryant leaving a series of love heart eye emojis, while her BFF Malika Haqq left flame emojis on the post.

Khloe Kardashian won hearts with her true beauty as she parted her hair to the side in the old-school glam look, which left her voluminous waves cascading down her shoulders. She also wore thick diamond-encrusted hoop earrings. The off-the-shoulder dress featured an intriguing ruched texture, as did her matching gloves.

Khloe Kardashian joked of her show-stopping outfit: “Its giving I just buried my rich husband vibes.”

