Monday Feb 21 2022
Prince Harry to expose Prince Charles, Prince Diana's marriage in bombshell book

Monday Feb 21, 2022

Prince Harry’s bombshell book, which is slated to release later this year, is expected to expose an "inside account" of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage.

While speculation around what the Duke of Sussex will discuss in his book is rife, it is thought that he will include his account to expose details on his parents’ marriage including the "breakdown of that relationship".

Royal correspondent Tom Skyes spoke to US Weekly and stated that the Duke of Sussex will "really go for Camilla" in the process of speaking about his late mother’s marriage to the Prince of Wales.

"If you really think what a publisher is going to pay $20 millions for, it's the inside account of the breakdown of that marriage," he said.

"It would just be naive to think that Camila wouldn’t be indicted in some way and blamed for that.

"He (Harry) was all very young when this happened."

