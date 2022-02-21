Royal watchers in fury as Queen continues with 'light work' amid covid-19 diagnosis

File Footage





Royal fans were left furious when it was announced that the Queen tested positive for Covid-19.

Buckingham Palace on Sunday announced that the Queen would continue with "light duties" even as she battles Covid-19 and observes self-isolation at Windsor Castle.

"Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid.

"Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," the statement read.

As a result many royal fans were quick to express their anger over the Firm making the 95-year-old carry out some duties even as she experiences mild cold-like symptoms.

Twitter users called for the Queen to be given complete rest.

One Twitter user said: "Oh come on, I'm no royalist but she's got Covid and she's bloody 95 years old, let the lass have a duvet day."

Another commented: "She’s 95 years old, with Covid and working. Surely our queen is allowed a few days off to rest! I was unmovable, wrapped in blankets sipping tea for days with Covid."

While another user said: "'Light duties’. The Queen is still working at 95 and has Covid. Surely she could take a few full days off and no one would fault her for it. Wishing her rest and a speedy recovery."

A user said: "The Queen is so frail now and has COVID. She's 95! Please take a break, your Majesty! If she were my gran, I'd be forcing her to rest and take it easy."