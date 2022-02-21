 
entertainment
Britney Spears to make startling revelations in $15m bombshell memoir

Britney Spears to make startling revelations in $15m bombshell memoir

Singer Britney Spears has reportedly signed a lucrative $15 million deal to write a tell-all book.

The 40-year-old singer will address her career, her personal life, and her family in the memoire as she reportedly signed a landmark deal with known publishers Simon & Schuster.

According to the publication, Simon & Schuster reached the deal during a bidding war with multiple publishers.

Britney Spears, in a post on Instagram, revealed that she was sitting on a vault of stories about her family members who sat by and watched her endure 13 grueling years of conservatorship, saying “Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview.”

